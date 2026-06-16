O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,790 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 3,232,663 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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