Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,754 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 522,401 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,548 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SMA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 367.8% in the third quarter. SMA Capital LLC now owns 129,157 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,546 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Ramon Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300 shares in the company, valued at $28,650. This represents a 99.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Hopper sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $43,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,771.57. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,075 shares of company stock worth $19,255,739. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $95.97 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 188.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies and accessories. Its products serve owners of cars, trucks and SUVs, as well as professional automotive service providers. The company supports both do-it-yourself customers and commercial repair businesses through its store network, distribution operations and online services. Its offerings include replacement parts, maintenance products, batteries, accessories and tools for domestic and imported vehicles.

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