O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Holdings Lifted by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,725 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive makes up about 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $34,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.02 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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