O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Position Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 22,829 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after buying an additional 458,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after buying an additional 372,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $851,747,000 after buying an additional 835,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $90.46 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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