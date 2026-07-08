Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Sempra Energy $SRE

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,924,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,071,206 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,865,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,971,524,000 after buying an additional 3,250,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $937,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,826,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,853 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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