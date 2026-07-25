Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,732 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 80,735 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.94% of Orion Group worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simcoe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,509,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 720,561 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 179,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,863 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,010,193 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $49,801,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,849.42. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,695 shares of company stock worth $606,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $12.66 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.12 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orion Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORN

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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