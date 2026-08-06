Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Free Report) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,663 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 196,041 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.96% of Orion Group worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 187,819 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 55.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the construction company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Orion Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $421.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Orion Group had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 0.40%.The company had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. Research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

In other news, Director Robert Ledford acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $192,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $414,737.44. This trade represents a 86.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 150,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,912.02. This trade represents a 3.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,820. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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