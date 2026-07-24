Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report).

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