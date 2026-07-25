OrthoPediatrics Corp. $KIDS Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS - Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,741 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 232,760 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of OrthoPediatrics worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIDS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $18.87 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 16.31%.The firm had revenue of $59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company's product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OrthoPediatrics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OrthoPediatrics wasn't on the list.

While OrthoPediatrics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here