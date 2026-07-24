Orvieto Partners L.P. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Orvieto Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 3.7% of Orvieto Partners L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orvieto Partners L.P.'s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,136. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $183.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -524.34 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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