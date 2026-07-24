Orvieto Partners L.P. Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Orvieto Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for about 4.4% of Orvieto Partners L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orvieto Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vail Resorts alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 15,313.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 450,066 shares of the company's stock worth $59,769,000 after buying an additional 447,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,106,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,521,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,196,445 shares of the company's stock worth $424,488,000 after acquiring an additional 182,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,307 shares of the company's stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.54 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 201.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vail Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vail Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Vail Resorts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here