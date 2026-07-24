Orvieto Partners L.P. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Orvieto Partners L.P. decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Orvieto Partners L.P.'s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,196 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,446 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,087 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 117.08% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

More Las Vegas Sands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still remain constructive on LVS despite the selloff, with JPMorgan and Stifel both lowering price targets to $60 while keeping overweight/buy ratings, suggesting they still see meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst price target updates

Several analysts still remain constructive on LVS despite the selloff, with JPMorgan and Stifel both lowering price targets to $60 while keeping overweight/buy ratings, suggesting they still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company continued returning cash to shareholders, repurchasing $787 million of stock in the quarter and raising its buyback authorization to $6.0 billion, which may support sentiment over time. Q2 2026 results press release

The company continued returning cash to shareholders, repurchasing $787 million of stock in the quarter and raising its buyback authorization to $6.0 billion, which may support sentiment over time. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Singapore remained a bright spot, while Marina Bay Sands stayed on track for an expansion project targeting early 2031, offering a longer-term growth angle. Seeking Alpha coverage

Management said Singapore remained a bright spot, while Marina Bay Sands stayed on track for an expansion project targeting early 2031, offering a longer-term growth angle. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $0.59 versus estimates around $0.76-$0.77, and revenue of $3.15 billion also fell short of forecasts, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating momentum. Zacks earnings miss article

Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $0.59 versus estimates around $0.76-$0.77, and revenue of $3.15 billion also fell short of forecasts, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Weak Macau results remain the main drag, with lower rolling-play hold and softer gaming demand weighing on profitability and prompting analysts to trim estimates after earnings. Zacks Macau weakness article

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here