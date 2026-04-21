Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,918 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock worth $7,012,773,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,816,092 shares of the company's stock worth $4,244,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,688.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,870.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,790.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,991.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,593.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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