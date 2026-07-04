Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,511 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

BSX stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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