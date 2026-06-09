Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) by 1,016.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,920 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 663,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.28% of Oscar Health worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Oscar Health by 439.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,363 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 1,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $33,414.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 214,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,082.66. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $695,125.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,074,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,584,995.38. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 189,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,140 in the last ninety days. 25.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report).

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