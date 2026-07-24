Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,672 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.95. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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