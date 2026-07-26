Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,156 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.65% of Oshkosh worth $59,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $175,882,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,804 shares of the company's stock worth $152,490,000 after acquiring an additional 975,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 908.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,481,000 after purchasing an additional 822,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,193,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,896,000 after buying an additional 704,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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