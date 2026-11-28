State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,095,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.40% of Oshkosh worth $267,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $6,218,000. Expect Equity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $135,656,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, Director John Pfeifer sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,600,350. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 28.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $147.00 to $139.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSK

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs and manufactures specialty vehicles and equipment for customers in commercial, industrial, emergency response and defense markets. Its products include aerial work platforms and telehandlers; fire and emergency vehicles; refuse collection, concrete and other vocational trucks; and military tactical vehicles and equipment. The company operates through businesses that include JLG, which makes access equipment, and brands serving fire and emergency, vocational truck and defense customers.

Further Reading

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