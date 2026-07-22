Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Acquires New Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 39,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% during the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 74.4% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,672 shares of the company's stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $4,277,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 46.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 668,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,861,000 after purchasing an additional 213,584 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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