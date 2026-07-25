Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,554 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.5% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after buying an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after acquiring an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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