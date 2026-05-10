Osprey Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,132 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.8% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 866.7% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $36,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 94.1% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CICC Research increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,054,779.16. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 106,911 shares of company stock valued at $114,670,698 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,083.38 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,006.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,056.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here