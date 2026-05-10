Osprey Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,103 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.8% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.40 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $316.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Home Depot, suggesting continued confidence in long-term profitability, with its forecast moving slightly higher to $16.30 per share from $16.26. This kind of estimate revision can help offset some negative sentiment around the stock.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Home Depot, suggesting continued confidence in long-term profitability, with its forecast moving slightly higher to $16.30 per share from $16.26. This kind of estimate revision can help offset some negative sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary continues to point to improving home improvement spending, with contractors still favoring Home Depot as one of their top destinations. That supports the case for steadier demand heading into future quarters. Home Improvement Spending Is, Well, Improving. Lowe’s Stock Looks Cheap.

Industry commentary continues to point to improving home improvement spending, with contractors still favoring Home Depot as one of their top destinations. That supports the case for steadier demand heading into future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot and Hertz launched a nationwide military appreciation campaign that includes discounts and upgrades for service members and veterans. The initiative may help brand loyalty, but it is not likely to have an immediate material impact on earnings. Home Depot Hertz Military Campaign Aims To Deepen Long Term Loyalty

Home Depot and Hertz launched a nationwide military appreciation campaign that includes discounts and upgrades for service members and veterans. The initiative may help brand loyalty, but it is not likely to have an immediate material impact on earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot is drawing analyst attention in broader market coverage, but the article does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Home Depot, Apollo, Oscar, Nutrien, Enovix Trending With Analysts

Home Depot is drawing analyst attention in broader market coverage, but the article does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Gordon Haskett lowered its price target on Home Depot from $395 to $330, signaling reduced upside expectations even though the new target still sits above the current share price. That kind of cut can weigh on investor sentiment. Gordon Haskett Adjusts Home Depot Price Target to 330 From 395

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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