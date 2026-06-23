Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 218.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $507,241,000 after acquiring an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $323.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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