Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,242 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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