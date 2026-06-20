Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,197,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 5,701.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC cut Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $563.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $455.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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