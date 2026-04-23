OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys New Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 55.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sun Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $127.61 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $509.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Further Reading

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