OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,192 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,933 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.23% of Atour Lifestyle worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 6.4% during the third quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,524,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,440,000 after buying an additional 509,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,489,000 after buying an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 986.9% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,290,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,086,000 after buying an additional 2,079,436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,995,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 614,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 69.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,656,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,532,000 after buying an additional 679,256 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 3.2%

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATAT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. CLSA started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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