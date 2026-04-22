OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 11,041 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,582 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.0% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Salesforce were worth $39,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 871 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 961 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CRM opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.21. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $296.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.18.

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About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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