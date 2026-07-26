Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) by 116.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,037 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,113 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 43.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ovintiv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv reported robust Q2 cash flow, including $1.6 billion from operations and $682 million in free cash flow, while returning a large portion of that cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company also said full-year shareholder returns are expected to exceed 60% of free cash flow. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Ovintiv reported robust Q2 cash flow, including $1.6 billion from operations and $682 million in free cash flow, while returning a large portion of that cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company also said full-year shareholder returns are expected to exceed 60% of free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 production guidance, citing higher expected oil and condensate output without increasing capital spending, which suggests improving efficiency and stronger operating leverage. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

The company raised full-year 2026 production guidance, citing higher expected oil and condensate output without increasing capital spending, which suggests improving efficiency and stronger operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv completed the sale of its Anadarko assets for about $2.82 billion in cash and ended the quarter with net debt of $2.995 billion, or just 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a cleaner balance sheet. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Ovintiv completed the sale of its Anadarko assets for about $2.82 billion in cash and ended the quarter with net debt of $2.995 billion, or just 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a cleaner balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports its income profile but was largely expected.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports its income profile but was largely expected. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share of $1.74 missed analyst estimates of around $1.91 to $1.94, which may cap some of the upside from the otherwise strong operating results. Ovintiv (OVV) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $63.08 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $64.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.37 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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