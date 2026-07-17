Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) by 7,219.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,421 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 99,049 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Ovintiv, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, suggesting slightly better earnings prospects. Analyst estimate updates for OVV

Zacks Research raised multiple near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Ovintiv, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, suggesting slightly better earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Hold rating on Ovintiv, indicating the stock is not viewed as an obvious outperformer despite the higher estimates. Analyst rating on OVV

Zacks Research reiterated a rating on Ovintiv, indicating the stock is not viewed as an obvious outperformer despite the higher estimates. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks preview said Ovintiv does not have the “right combination” of factors for a likely earnings beat in the upcoming report, raising some caution ahead of results. Zacks earnings preview article

A Zacks preview said Ovintiv does not have the “right combination” of factors for a likely earnings beat in the upcoming report, raising some caution ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: Ovintiv is expected to report earnings on Thursday, so shares may remain sensitive to last-minute revisions and pre-earnings positioning. Ovintiv expected to announce earnings

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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