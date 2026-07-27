Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.78 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,156 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. Alaska Air Group comprises about 0.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 754,321 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 503,167 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,391,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 588,119 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,138 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,172 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Zacks Research raised Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Alaska Air Group's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Key Alaska Air Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alaska Air Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target on Alaska Air Group to $92 from $94, but kept an overweight rating, signaling that the firm still sees major upside versus the current share price.

JPMorgan cut its price target on Alaska Air Group to $92 from $94, but kept an rating, signaling that the firm still sees major upside versus the current share price. Positive Sentiment: The FAA said airlines could receive up to $2.2 billion in rebates to help cover the cost of retrofitting aircraft for wireless interference protection, which could reduce future compliance expenses for Alaska Air Group and peers. Article: US targets $2.2 billion in rebates to airlines that retrofit planes over wireless interference

The FAA said airlines could receive up to to help cover the cost of retrofitting aircraft for wireless interference protection, which could reduce future compliance expenses for Alaska Air Group and peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings coverage highlighted that Alaska Air’s underlying business improved, but results were pressured by higher fuel costs, suggesting operational strength is being offset by a volatile cost environment.

Recent earnings coverage highlighted that Alaska Air’s underlying business improved, but results were pressured by higher fuel costs, suggesting operational strength is being offset by a volatile cost environment. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on Alaska Air Group to $37 from $47 and reiterated a sell rating, indicating concern that the shares may be overvalued relative to near-term fundamentals.

Citigroup lowered its price target on Alaska Air Group to $37 from $47 and reiterated a rating, indicating concern that the shares may be overvalued relative to near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that rising jet fuel prices are making U.S. airline earnings forecasts harder to predict, a broad industry headwind that can pressure margins for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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