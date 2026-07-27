Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $7.87 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,069 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $483.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $337.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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