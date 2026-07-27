Owlhouse Capital LP Buys 7,222 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Owlhouse Capital LP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Visa comprises 9.4% of Owlhouse Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings in Visa were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock.

Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals.

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth.

Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments.

Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst.

Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is also drawing attention as a “wide-moat” stock, reflecting its durable competitive position, though that is mainly a long-term quality argument rather than a fresh near-term driver.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $399.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of V opened at $355.29 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.14. The company has a market capitalization of $637.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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