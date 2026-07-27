Owlhouse Capital LP Sells 52,400 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Owlhouse Capital LP cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises 2.4% of Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,236,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,503 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,071,000 after purchasing an additional 212,145 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,077,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In related news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $231,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks said Planet Fitness has an impressive earnings surprise history and may be positioned to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report.

Zacks said Planet Fitness has an impressive earnings surprise history and may be positioned to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report. Neutral Sentiment: Planet Fitness announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 6, 2026, which could provide a clearer read on business momentum and investor sentiment.

Planet Fitness announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 6, 2026, which could provide a clearer read on business momentum and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Planet Fitness, with a September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, increasing legal overhang and scrutiny on prior disclosures. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Planet Fitness from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Planet Fitness from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $53.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $114.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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