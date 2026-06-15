Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Takes $19.30 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $19,297,000. Sensient Technologies makes up about 5.3% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,372.35. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $124.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.01. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $129.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SXT. Zacks Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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