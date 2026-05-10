Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 1,995.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,632.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,593.21 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,755.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,967.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 47.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,465.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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