Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,213,921,000 after acquiring an additional 240,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,079,320,000 after acquiring an additional 463,012 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LOW opened at $229.07 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.33 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.52 and a 200-day moving average of $249.70.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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