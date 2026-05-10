Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $321,415,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $760,939,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 209.6% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $323.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.96. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $321.27 and a one year high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair set a $540.00 target price on Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $421.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,763.12. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Domino's Pizza, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Domino's Pizza wasn't on the list.

While Domino's Pizza currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here