Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,956 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,956 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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