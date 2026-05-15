Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,395 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 9,587.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,566 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $375.22 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $379.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $291.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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