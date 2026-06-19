Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 179,889 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585,316 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 179,889 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $263,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $402,743,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,542.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,444 shares of the company's stock worth $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 373,241 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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