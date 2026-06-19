Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 680,818 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 4,020.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,753 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 680,818 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Zimmer Biomet worth $62,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.70.

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Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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