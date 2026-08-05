Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185,534 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 919,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Peloton Interactive worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 29,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $153,225.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,600.13. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 160,769 shares of company stock worth $844,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.5%

PTON opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.94%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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