Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Box, Inc. $BOX

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 13,002.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,355 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 498,521 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of BOX worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the software maker's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,318 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 23,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $592,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,381,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,470,983.04. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,619.44. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,429. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report).

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