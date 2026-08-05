Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 28,593 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Itron worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Itron by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Itron by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 25.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Stock Up 5.3%

ITRI stock opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.30. Itron had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.33.

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Itron Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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