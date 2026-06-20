Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,857 shares of the company's stock after selling 316,583 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of GlobalFoundries worth $54,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 77.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7,120.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the second quarter worth about $269,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research set a $95.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $85.83 on Friday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $210,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $503,263.15. This trade represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,858. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,960.

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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