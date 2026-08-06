Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 102,024 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $311.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $295.60 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $315.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.16. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Union Pacific's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 44.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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