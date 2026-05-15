Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 181,692 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43,654.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,935,538,000 after buying an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.19.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zebra posted stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings and revenue both ahead of consensus, and management raised guidance for the year, signaling continued momentum. Zebra Technologies Surges Following Q1 Earnings. What Comes Next for ZEBRA Stock.

Zebra posted stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings and revenue both ahead of consensus, and management raised guidance for the year, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report: Needham reaffirmed a Buy, Truist raised its price target to $267, BNP Paribas Exane increased its target to $370, and KeyBanc also upgraded the stock, reinforcing the bullish post-earnings move.

Analysts turned more constructive after the report: Needham reaffirmed a Buy, Truist raised its price target to $267, BNP Paribas Exane increased its target to $370, and KeyBanc also upgraded the stock, reinforcing the bullish post-earnings move. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece highlighted Zebra as a beneficiary of industrial reshoring, automation demand, and AI-related growth, citing double-digit growth in machine vision and scanning solutions plus margin expansion potential. Zebra Technologies Sees Growth Tailwinds Driven By Industrial Reshoring

A Seeking Alpha piece highlighted Zebra as a beneficiary of industrial reshoring, automation demand, and AI-related growth, citing double-digit growth in machine vision and scanning solutions plus margin expansion potential. Neutral Sentiment: Another article focused on valuation, suggesting investors are now weighing whether the stock’s recent run-up is justified by the stronger outlook and higher analyst targets. Assessing Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Valuation After Raised Guidance And Q1 Earnings Beat

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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