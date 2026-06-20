Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 2,700.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 66,207 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of InterDigital worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $707,477,000 after buying an additional 854,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $251,250,000 after purchasing an additional 123,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $143,546,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $132,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,918,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts: Sign Up

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $296.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.43. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Report on InterDigital

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,553.76. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 69,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,148,040. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,109. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InterDigital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InterDigital wasn't on the list.

While InterDigital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here