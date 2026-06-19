Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547,434 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 212,373 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Walt Disney worth $403,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.1%

DIS stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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